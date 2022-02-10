Fashion 

Rishika Shah

FEB 10, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi in colourful outfits

Mickey Man

Siddhant looked just as breathtaking as a sunset in a mickey mouse breezy cotton shirt

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant looked just too hot to handle in a printed edgy shirt and some round frames

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Living On The Edge

Sid exuded playful vibes in a colourful coord set featuring a shirt and joggers, teamed with yellow sneakers

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Colour Splash

Siddhant aced the colour blocking trend in a mint green coord set teamed with red sneakers

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Colour Blocking

Sid pranced around in a colourblocked tracksuit featuring shades of pink, green, yellow and blue

Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Tracksuit For The Win

The Gully Boy actor showed us how to do beach style right in a colourful hand painted shirt

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Beach Bum

Siddhant jumped onto the purple bandwagon in an all-purple outfit with white sneakers

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Purplicious

Siddhant looked all things edgy and classy in a colourful bomber jacket and green boots

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Bomber Jacket 

