Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 10, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi in colourful outfits
Heading 3
Mickey Man
Siddhant looked just as breathtaking as a sunset in a mickey mouse breezy cotton shirt
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant looked just too hot to handle in a printed edgy shirt and some round frames
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Living On The Edge
Sid exuded playful vibes in a colourful coord set featuring a shirt and joggers, teamed with yellow sneakers
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Colour Splash
Siddhant aced the colour blocking trend in a mint green coord set teamed with red sneakers
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Colour Blocking
Sid pranced around in a colourblocked tracksuit featuring shades of pink, green, yellow and blue
Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Tracksuit For The Win
The Gully Boy actor showed us how to do beach style right in a colourful hand painted shirt
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Beach Bum
Siddhant jumped onto the purple bandwagon in an all-purple outfit with white sneakers
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Purplicious
Siddhant looked all things edgy and classy in a colourful bomber jacket and green boots
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Bomber Jacket
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Amrita Singh