Siddhant Chaturvedi’s best fashion looks December 29, 2020
Siddhant looks stylish in this grey suit from Sahil Aneja which he has paired with a black shirt
The Phone Bhoot actor slays on the red carpet in this all-black ensemble with a printed jacket from Tisa which he has paired with Christan Louboutin shoes
Siddhant rocks this yellow hoodie and black joggers casual look on his way to the airport
The actor channels his Gully Boy character as he smashes in this all-black look which features a custom fur jacket by Kanika Goyal
He looks funky and cool in this white and blue jumpsuit from Six5Six
Another all-black look from the actor this time by Karrtik D
Siddhant keeps it minimalistic in this grey sweatshirt that he has paired with black jeans
The actor looks comfortable yet stylish in this sunshine yellow sweatshirt that he has donned with basic blue denim jeans
He goes the traditional way in this black buttoned kurta and pyjama
Siddhant looks suave in this green jacket and black pants that he has accessorised with a pair of round glasses
The handsome star rocks yet another casual look in grey pants, a white tee and a dark grey jacket
The star looks cool as he pairs a yellow sweatshirt with dark blue denim jeans
