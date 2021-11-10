Nov 10, 2021
Fashion
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Whacky fashion
Author: Joyce
Siddhant Chaturvedi leaves no chance to surprise us with his looks and here he went for a colour crop shacket, pants set and yellow shoesCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Riot of colours
Keeping up with his unique fashion streak, he teamed his mint blue-toned attire with bright red sneakers
Uber coolCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
The sheer wonder of hues on the actor’s sweatshirt makes him look absolutely amazing as he paired it with white athleisure pants
Colour splashCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Here, he nails the monochromatic look wearing a green pantsuit by NM Design Studio with a crew-neck T-shirt
Monotone dressingCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
And how can we forget to mention Siddhant’s borderline obsession with multi-hued outfits! Here, he went for a graffiti print shirt and pants
Joy Sparklingcredits :Pinkvilla Photos
Chaturvedi is someone who is not afraid to experiment and to prove it right, he wore a lavender hue tee with matching pants
Tone-on-toneCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Yet again, the actor amused us with his colourful co-ord style with a black round-neck tee
Kaleidoscopic coloursCredits: Pinkvilla RAW YouTube
The heartthrob gave us some major ethnic fashion goals in this asymmetrical hemline kurta paired with pants and tan oxfords
Eye-catchy ethnicCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Take cues from Siddhant on how to punctuate a simple white tee and jeans combination by throwing in a colourful bomber jacket
Striking shadesCredits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Here, Siddhant wore a black full sleeve tee featuring ablack full-sleeve tee featuring a quirky graphic print and styled it with black denims
Effortlessly stylishCredits :Pinkvilla RAW YouTube
