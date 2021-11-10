Nov 10, 2021

Fashion

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Whacky fashion

Author: Joyce 

Siddhant Chaturvedi leaves no chance to surprise us with his looks and here he went for a colour crop shacket, pants set and yellow shoes

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Riot of colours

Keeping up with his unique fashion streak, he teamed his mint blue-toned attire with bright red sneakers

Uber cool

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

The sheer wonder of hues on the actor’s sweatshirt makes him look absolutely amazing as he paired it with white athleisure pants

Colour splash

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Here, he nails the monochromatic look wearing a green pantsuit by NM Design Studio with a crew-neck T-shirt

Monotone dressing

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

And how can we forget to mention Siddhant’s borderline obsession with multi-hued outfits! Here, he went for a graffiti print shirt and pants

Joy Sparkling

credits :Pinkvilla Photos

Chaturvedi is someone who is not afraid to experiment and to prove it right, he wore a lavender hue tee with matching pants

Tone-on-tone

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Yet again, the actor amused us with his colourful co-ord style with a black round-neck tee

Kaleidoscopic colours

Credits: Pinkvilla RAW YouTube

The heartthrob gave us some major ethnic fashion goals in this asymmetrical hemline kurta paired with pants and tan oxfords

Eye-catchy ethnic

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Take cues from Siddhant on how to punctuate a simple white tee and jeans combination by throwing in a colourful bomber jacket

Striking shades

Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Here, Siddhant wore a black full sleeve tee featuring ablack full-sleeve tee featuring a quirky graphic print and styled it with black denims

Effortlessly stylish

Credits :Pinkvilla RAW YouTube

