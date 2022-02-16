Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 16, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan looks

The Funky Boy

Some ground-breaking and some super conventional. But, there was an element of magic in  Siddhant Chaturvedi’s each promotional look that we absolutely didn't fail to love

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Here's what it looks like to journey back to the wave of his promotional looks for the movie that's now yours to let your hearts double tap on

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Suave Style

If dates, cocktail parties, and office meetings are lined up, here's your style tea on how to dress up and take it to Siddhant Chaturvedi's heights

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Dapper man

Pull&Bear's blue denim jacket with a hoodie teamed with Kanika Goyal Label's graphic printed tee and Zara's jeans, this dapper getup had everything we could call as natty

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Denim on denim

A look that has us screaming 'wow' over and over again. It's Valentine's month and we can't keep calm but think of roses and a man so drool-worthy

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Be my Valentine

Swearing by the Pantone colour of the year, the stylish star wore Sshomme by Sarah & Sandeep's pantsuit. The two-piece set with black buttons was locked up the best with an untucked white t-shirt

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Very Peri look

Here's a solid way to remind yourself that you were born to dress up and slay. If you have a wedding to attend, own the night's look with a tuxedo

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Velvet Green Tuxedo

Chaturvedi's suede tan brown jacket from L'avenir Skins, a blue t-shirt from Creatures of Habit, and distressed jeans from American Eagle, it's a spiffy winter style we dig

Video: Pinkvilla

Winter Style

If formals looked the best, here's a semi-formal look to prove that change is good. Club your blue jeans with an ivory shirt and top it off with a blazer

Video: Pinkvilla

The Gentleman Look

