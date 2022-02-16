Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 16, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan looks
Heading 3
The Funky Boy
Some ground-breaking and some super conventional. But, there was an element of magic in Siddhant Chaturvedi’s each promotional look that we absolutely didn't fail to love
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Here's what it looks like to journey back to the wave of his promotional looks for the movie that's now yours to let your hearts double tap on
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Suave Style
If dates, cocktail parties, and office meetings are lined up, here's your style tea on how to dress up and take it to Siddhant Chaturvedi's heights
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Dapper man
Pull&Bear's blue denim jacket with a hoodie teamed with Kanika Goyal Label's graphic printed tee and Zara's jeans, this dapper getup had everything we could call as natty
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
A look that has us screaming 'wow' over and over again. It's Valentine's month and we can't keep calm but think of roses and a man so drool-worthy
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Be my Valentine
Swearing by the Pantone colour of the year, the stylish star wore Sshomme by Sarah & Sandeep's pantsuit. The two-piece set with black buttons was locked up the best with an untucked white t-shirt
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Very Peri look
Here's a solid way to remind yourself that you were born to dress up and slay. If you have a wedding to attend, own the night's look with a tuxedo
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Velvet Green Tuxedo
Chaturvedi's suede tan brown jacket from L'avenir Skins, a blue t-shirt from Creatures of Habit, and distressed jeans from American Eagle, it's a spiffy winter style we dig
Video: Pinkvilla
Winter Style
If formals looked the best, here's a semi-formal look to prove that change is good. Club your blue jeans with an ivory shirt and top it off with a blazer
Video: Pinkvilla
The Gentleman Look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor’s dewy makeup tutorial