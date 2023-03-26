Heading 3

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s gen Z fashion

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 26, 2023

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram


Siddhant posted his travel pictures on Instagram where he was seen wearing a dusty green sweater

Travel look

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

A smiling Siddhant Chaturvedi dressed in a stylish white printed shirt looks radiant

Sunkissed

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant puts on a sexy pose in these formals featuring an open button and looking dapper

Classy in formals

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Only Siddhant Chaturvedi can make a simple white sweater look adorable

Sweater look

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Take some inspiration from Siddhant and recreate this cool all-black look paired with white sneakers

Beast in black

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi looks chic in a dashing resort shirt

 dashing look

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

He posted a hot picture of himself in an open buttoned charcoal shirt

Cool look

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

A denim jacket, white t-shirt, and a pair of beige trousers is all Siddhant needs to pull off a stylish look

Street style

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a fashionable wardrobe. Watch him pose hot in this jacket and denim look

Voguish

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Lime-yellow t-shirt on beige pants can be your perfect first date look

Going casual

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here