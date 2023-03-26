Siddhant Chaturvedi’s gen Z fashion
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
mar 26, 2023
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant posted his travel pictures on Instagram where he was seen wearing a dusty green sweater
Travel look
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
A smiling Siddhant Chaturvedi dressed in a stylish white printed shirt looks radiant
Sunkissed
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant puts on a sexy pose in these formals featuring an open button and looking dapper
Classy in formals
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Only Siddhant Chaturvedi can make a simple white sweater look adorable
Sweater look
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Take some inspiration from Siddhant and recreate this cool all-black look paired with white sneakers
Beast in black
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi looks chic in a dashing resort shirt
dashing look
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
He posted a hot picture of himself in an open buttoned charcoal shirt
Cool look
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
A denim jacket, white t-shirt, and a pair of beige trousers is all Siddhant needs to pull off a stylish look
Street style
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi has a fashionable wardrobe. Watch him pose hot in this jacket and denim look
Voguish
Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Lime-yellow t-shirt on beige pants can be your perfect first date look
Going casual
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.