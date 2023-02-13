Sidharth, Kiara’s Glam Wedding Reception
Arpita Sarkar
FEB 13, 2023
Sidharth & Kiara made a starry entry at their wedding reception
Mast Jodi
The couple posed with their family members having big smiles
With Family
Sid sported an all-black glittery look whereas Kiara stunned in a figure-hugging gown along with emerald and diamond necklace
Western Look
Abhishek Bachchan looks handsome at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception
Abhishek Bachchan
Vidya Balan wore an Indo-western gown with floral print
Vidya Balan
Kajol looks gorgeous in a silver shimmery saree whereas Ajay Devgn sported a gray blazer and pants
Kajol-Ajay
Alia Bhatt wore a shimmering gray saree and Neetu Kapoor wore a green ethnic suit
Saas Bahu
Ananya Panday looks beautiful in a black ruffled saree
Ananya Panday
Karan Johar looks dashing in black suit
Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo stunned in a pink sparkling saree
Aakash & Shloka Ambani
Aakash & Shloka Ambani are twinning in black at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty exudes glamour in a silver shimmery saree
Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet wore a silver lehenga whereas Jackky styled a black tuxedo
Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput dazzles in a nude coloured bejeweled saree
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh chose red embroidered kurta teamed up with black pants
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon rocked the desi look in a golden shimmery saree
Disha Patani
Disha Patani opted for a sea-green backless top and revealing skirt
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan strutted in style sporting an orange satin gown
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter sported a black ethnic attire
Aditya Roy Kapur
The Aashiqui 2 actor wore an all-black outfit
Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan
Arpita sizzles in a red bejeweled gown and Aayush chooses a classic look
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty made a classic entry wearing a brown suit
Kratika & Nikitin
Kratika Sengar looks beautiful in red while posing with hubby Nikitin Dheer
Vivek Oberoi & Priyanka Alva
Vivek Oberoi looks handsome while posing with his lovely wife Priyanka donning a black & orange saree
