Sidharth, Kiara’s Glam Wedding Reception

Arpita Sarkar 

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla 

Sidharth & Kiara made a starry entry at their wedding reception

Mast Jodi

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple posed with their family members having big smiles 

With Family

Sidharth And Kiara’s Wedding Diary 

Sidharth & Kiara’s Relationship Timeline

Image: Pinkvilla

Sid sported an all-black glittery look whereas Kiara stunned in a figure-hugging gown along with emerald and diamond necklace 

Western Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Abhishek Bachchan looks handsome at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Vidya Balan wore an Indo-western gown with floral print

Vidya Balan

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kajol looks gorgeous in a silver shimmery saree whereas Ajay Devgn sported a gray blazer and pants

Kajol-Ajay

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a shimmering gray saree and Neetu Kapoor wore a green ethnic suit

Saas Bahu

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday looks beautiful in a black ruffled saree 

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Karan Johar looks dashing in black suit

Karan Johar

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan


Bebo stunned in a pink sparkling saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Aakash & Shloka Ambani


Aakash & Shloka Ambani are twinning in black at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception

Image: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty


Shilpa Shetty exudes glamour in a silver shimmery saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani


Rakul Preet wore a silver lehenga whereas Jackky styled a black tuxedo

Image: Pinkvilla

Mira Rajput


Mira Rajput dazzles in a nude coloured bejeweled saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer Singh


Ranveer Singh chose red embroidered kurta teamed up with black pants 

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon


Kriti Sanon rocked the desi look in a golden shimmery saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani


Disha Patani opted for a sea-green backless top and revealing skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Gauri Khan


Gauri Khan strutted in style sporting an orange satin gown 

Image: Pinkvilla

Ishaan Khatter


Ishaan Khatter sported a black ethnic attire 

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya Roy Kapur


The Aashiqui 2 actor wore an all-black outfit 

Image: Pinkvilla

Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan 


Arpita sizzles in a red bejeweled gown and Aayush chooses a classic look 

Image: Pinkvilla

Rohit Shetty


Rohit Shetty made a classic entry wearing a brown suit 

Image: Pinkvilla

Kratika & Nikitin


Kratika Sengar looks beautiful in red while posing with hubby Nikitin Dheer 

Image: Pinkvilla

Vivek Oberoi & Priyanka Alva


Vivek Oberoi looks handsome while posing with his lovely wife Priyanka donning a black & orange saree

