Heading 3

Sidharth & Kiara's mushy moments 

entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Hardika
Gupta

JAN 16, 2023

Source: Karan Johar Instagram 

The couple's super adorable photo screams love 

Soaked in love 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Sidharth and Kiara never shy away from showing their affection for each other 

Much in love 

Kiara-Janhvi: Celebs in green sarees

Kiara inspired necklaces for Sankranti

Source: Dharma Movies Instagram 

This picture is simply too adorable for words 

Lovebirds

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most loved couples of the industry

Love-filled moments

They looked like a match made in heaven here 

Mushy moments 

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Source: Dharma Movies Instagram

The couple often travel together to celebrate their special occasions

So adorable 

Heading 3

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Their love-filled reels are just too cute to handle 

Too cute to handle 

Source: Dharma movies Instagram

The way they look at each other is pure love

All smiles 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

This mushy picture proved that they are couple goals

Couple goals 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here