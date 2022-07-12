Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra in black outfits

Joyce Joyson

JUly 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World
Photo: Beej Lakhani

Sidharth Malhotra looks like a million bucks in this black tuxedo offset with gold bugle beads, paired with a quilted yoke shirt, slim black trousers and a velvet bow tie.

Sartorial delight

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He has a flair for black-coloured attires. Here, the actor went for a plain white tee and white jeans and topped it off with a black suede jacket.

Casual-cool look

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Striking the perfect balance between formal and fashion, the heartthrob dressed in a crisp white shirt and teamed it with fitting formal pants, a black tie and a leather jacket.

Style mix

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

A black leather jacket always makes a cool statement. The Shershaah star opted for a grey tee and light-coloured denim and layered it with a versatile jacket.

Chic style

Though this is an effortless look but is carefully curated. He wore a red and white tee that mimicked the hues of his sporty kicks and teamed it with a black bomber jacket and comfy pants.

Street style

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Video: Pinkvillla

Sidharth has an affinity for leather jackets, as is evidenced here in this look. Wearing a white tee, light-washed denim and a jacket.

Leather love

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Taking the classic route in a black bandhgala jacket bearing embellished patches worn over formal pants. And those Jimmy Choo sparkling shoes have our hearts!

A dash of shine

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Dressed in a black, velvet tuxedo featuring a structured lapel, worn with a white shirt, pants, and a black bow tie. He makes us go weak in the knees!

Dapper as ever

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Adding a playful vibe to his look, the actor opted for a black, polka-printed pantsuit and a white round-neck tee.

Fun!

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The Marjaavaan star rocked an all-black look by pairing his graphic tee with a black leather jacket and jeans.

All-black look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Click Here