Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra in formals

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

APRIL 07, 2023

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth puts on an orange blazer over a round-necked white t-shirt to complete this dashing formal attire

Dashing look

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wore a beige suit with a printed white shirt beneath

Beige rage

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Voguish

Sidharth wore a statement pin-stripe suit with a unique blazer

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth showcases his love for unusual colors with this rust orange suit look

Rust orange suit

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He sports a clean-shaven look in this all-black ensemble featuring a black leather jacket

Handsome in black

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth loves to experiment with shades of black. Watch him pose in this shimmery gray suit

Shimmering 

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He donned a monochromatic all-red ensemble with an open-button

Monochromatic

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He poses hot with wife Kiara Advani in a classic suit with pin stripes

Classy

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wore a blue coloured suit with a turtle-neck sweater beneath 

Dapper look

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth sports a scruffy beard in this polished black suit with a white shirt

Goofy vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here