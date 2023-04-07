Sidharth Malhotra in formals
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
APRIL 07, 2023
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth puts on an orange blazer over a round-necked white t-shirt to complete this dashing formal attire
Dashing look
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra wore a beige suit with a printed white shirt beneath
Beige rage
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Voguish
Sidharth wore a statement pin-stripe suit with a unique blazer
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth showcases his love for unusual colors with this rust orange suit look
Rust orange suit
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He sports a clean-shaven look in this all-black ensemble featuring a black leather jacket
Handsome in black
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth loves to experiment with shades of black. Watch him pose in this shimmery gray suit
Shimmering
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He donned a monochromatic all-red ensemble with an open-button
Monochromatic
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He poses hot with wife Kiara Advani in a classic suit with pin stripes
Classy
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra wore a blue coloured suit with a turtle-neck sweater beneath
Dapper look
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth sports a scruffy beard in this polished black suit with a white shirt
Goofy vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.