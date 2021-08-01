Sidharth Malhotra’s most dapper looks Aug 01, 2021
In an orange Dior jacket, a black tee and neutral-hued pants, Sidharth Malhotra is at his dapper best!
Sidharth wore a custom-made Kunal Rawal creation for the promotion of ‘Shershaah’ and left us highly impressed with his tidy look!
He looks super cool even in a camouflage sweatshirt and regular black trousers
With a physique that makes us go weak on our knees, this eccentric pant suit further adds a generous amount of hotness to his look!
Sidharth Malhotra’s dapper dreams are made of a leather jacket and tailored trousers!
In a Balmain sweatshirt and sweatpants, Mr Malhotra manages to look every bit suave and superb!
At the reception party of Armaan Jain, he nailed the ethnic look in a black kurta and matching churidar pants
This multicoloured printed tee and a red suede jacket are adding the funk to his smart and casual look here
He was at his fashionable best in simple grey pants, a matching blazer and a black t-shirt
At an event in the city, the actor was impeccably dressed in black and grey
