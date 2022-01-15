Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 15, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra’s most stylish looks
Aceing Monochrome
Sidharth Malhotra aced the monochrome trend as he posed in a beige shirt teamed with matching trousers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
All-white
He looked dapper in an all-white outfit and added a pop of colour with a blue denim jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Red Carpet Ready
Sid looked red carpet ready dressed in a classic black & white tuxedo
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Classy & Casual
He layered a teal coloured pant suit over a graphic tee adding a dose of casual to class
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Classic White
A classic white T-shirt teamed with black denims is a combo that can never go out of style
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Winter Formals
Sid showed us just how to do formals right in winters as he layered a unique blazer over a turtleneck
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Breaking The Monotony
He broke the monotony of his all-black attire by layering an orange jacket over it
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Leather Jacket
Sid looked extremely suave dressed in a crisp black shirt, trousers and a tan leather jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Camouflage Look
Sid showed us that camouflage print never goes out of style in a camouflage jacket teamed with grey cargos
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sustainable Fashion
Sid promoted sustainability in style dressed in a 2-in-1 jacket and white cargo pants
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
