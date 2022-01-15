Fashion

Rishika Shah

Jan 15, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s most stylish looks

Aceing Monochrome

Sidharth Malhotra aced the monochrome trend as he posed in a beige shirt teamed with matching trousers

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

All-white

He looked dapper in an all-white outfit and added a pop of colour with a blue denim jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Red Carpet Ready

Sid looked red carpet ready dressed in a classic black & white tuxedo

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Classy & Casual

He layered a teal coloured pant suit over a graphic tee adding a dose of casual to class

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Classic White

A classic white T-shirt teamed with black denims is a combo that can never go out of style

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Winter Formals

Sid showed us just how to do formals right in winters as he layered a unique blazer over a turtleneck

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Breaking The Monotony

He broke the monotony of his all-black attire by layering an orange jacket over it

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Leather Jacket

Sid looked extremely suave dressed in a crisp black shirt, trousers and a tan leather jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Camouflage Look

Sid showed us that camouflage print never goes out of style in a camouflage jacket teamed with grey cargos

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sustainable Fashion

Sid promoted sustainability in style dressed in a 2-in-1 jacket and white cargo pants

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

