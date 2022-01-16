Celebrity Style
Sidharth Malhotra’s offbeat fashion
Bandana Print Jacket
Donning a red jacket over his grey tee and white jeans, Sidharth Malhotra looked street-core dapper!
Image: Pinkvilla
Patchwork Jacket
With a denim patchwork and typographic jacket that had many colours to count, Sidharth rocked his offbeat style
Image: Pinkvilla
Tonal Dressing
His all-beige look from Sabyasachi and H&M collection was styled in such a way that it gave a fierce and rugged look that the actor pulled off really well
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Dapper Man
The Shershaah actor teamed his green Herringbone & Sui pantsuit with a graphic printed tee in suave style
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
All-Black Look
We are absolutely in love with his edgy luxe look in black by ace designer Gaurav Gupta
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Indo-Western Style
Giving his pantsuit style an Indian tweak, he paired his striped blazer with a bandhani print shawl and a black kurta-style shirt
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Ethnic Style
He looked perfect in a Kunal Rawal red embroidered kurta and beige pants
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
London Boy
The Student of the Year actor raised the bar of fashion, acing the street style game, with his long trench coat and chunky shoes
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Rider Style
Making our hearts race, he looked dapper in a classy black leather jacket and a cool white tee
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Stylish Boy
Sidharth’s sense of style and fashion game is always top-notch and he knows how to look trendy even in his casuals
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
