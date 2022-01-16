Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 16, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s offbeat fashion

Bandana Print Jacket

Donning a red jacket over his grey tee and white jeans, Sidharth Malhotra looked street-core dapper!

Image: Pinkvilla 

Patchwork Jacket

With a denim patchwork and typographic jacket that had many colours to count, Sidharth rocked his offbeat style

Image: Pinkvilla

Tonal Dressing

His all-beige look from Sabyasachi and H&M collection was styled in such a way that it gave a fierce and rugged look that the actor pulled off really well

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Dapper Man

The Shershaah actor teamed his green Herringbone & Sui pantsuit with a graphic printed tee in suave style

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

All-Black Look

We are absolutely in love with his edgy luxe look in black by ace designer Gaurav Gupta

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Indo-Western Style

Giving his pantsuit style an Indian tweak, he paired his striped blazer with a bandhani print shawl and a black kurta-style shirt

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Ethnic Style

He looked perfect in a Kunal Rawal red embroidered kurta and beige pants

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

London Boy

The Student of the Year actor raised the bar of fashion, acing the street style game, with his long trench coat and chunky shoes

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Rider Style

Making our hearts race, he looked dapper in a classy black leather jacket and a cool white tee

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Stylish Boy

Sidharth’s sense of style and fashion game is always top-notch and he knows how to look trendy even in his casuals

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's stylish winter looks

Click Here