MAY 30, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra’s best blazer looks

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black and white striped blazer and matching pants

Style and class

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


He looked red-carpet ready in a sophisticated black and white suit

Setting up trend

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


He makes a striking case for party-ready blazer looks in this outfit

Go-to outfit

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


The Thank God actor looked suave in this rust-orange blazer

Signature style

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


He makes a stylish case for modern-age blazer looks here 

Experimental

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


This tailored blazer is designed to perfection and fits him like a glove

Designer blazers

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


He looked handsome in this blazer paired with accessories and shoes

Touch of glamour

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


This tweed blazer looked too hot on him

Versatile

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


He kept things bold and unconventional in this light blue blazer

Unconventional

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram


His blazer game is on point and there’s no denying that!

Charismatic 

