NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 30, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra’s best blazer looks
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black and white striped blazer and matching pants
Style and class
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He looked red-carpet ready in a sophisticated black and white suit
Setting up trend
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He makes a striking case for party-ready blazer looks in this outfit
Go-to outfit
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Thank God actor looked suave in this rust-orange blazer
Signature style
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He makes a stylish case for modern-age blazer looks here
Experimental
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
This tailored blazer is designed to perfection and fits him like a glove
Designer blazers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He looked handsome in this blazer paired with accessories and shoes
Touch of glamour
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
This tweed blazer looked too hot on him
Versatile
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He kept things bold and unconventional in this light blue blazer
Unconventional
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
His blazer game is on point and there’s no denying that!
Charismatic
