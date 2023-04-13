Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra’s blazer game

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is known for his impeccable sense of style and fashion

Style and class

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

He is often spotted wearing blazers at various events and functions

Go-to outfit

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth's blazer game is strong and has become a signature style statement

Signature style

Video- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Experimental

He is often seen experimenting with different colours, fabrics, and patterns in blazers

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth's designer blazers are tailored to perfection, fitting him like a glove

Designer blazers

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

He knows how to accessorise his blazers with the right tie, pocket square, scarves and shoes

Touch of glamour

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth's blazer game is versatile, ranging from classic to contemporary styles

Versatile

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

He is not afraid to take risks and is often spotted in bold and unconventional ways to style a blazer

Unconventional

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth's blazers have inspired many fashion enthusiasts and have become a trend

Setting up trend

Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Overall, Sidharth Malhotra's blazer game is on point and adds a touch of sophistication and charm to his overall appearance

Charismatic

