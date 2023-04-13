Sidharth Malhotra’s blazer game
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 13, 2023
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra is known for his impeccable sense of style and fashion
Style and class
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
He is often spotted wearing blazers at various events and functions
Go-to outfit
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth's blazer game is strong and has become a signature style statement
Signature style
Video- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Experimental
He is often seen experimenting with different colours, fabrics, and patterns in blazers
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth's designer blazers are tailored to perfection, fitting him like a glove
Designer blazers
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
He knows how to accessorise his blazers with the right tie, pocket square, scarves and shoes
Touch of glamour
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth's blazer game is versatile, ranging from classic to contemporary styles
Versatile
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
He is not afraid to take risks and is often spotted in bold and unconventional ways to style a blazer
Unconventional
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth's blazers have inspired many fashion enthusiasts and have become a trend
Setting up trend
Image- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Overall, Sidharth Malhotra's blazer game is on point and adds a touch of sophistication and charm to his overall appearance
Charismatic
