Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 06, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra's casual style 

Winter-ready In Casuals

For his recent airport look, Sidharth kept things casual and winter-ready in a denim jacket with leather detailings, a white tee and black trousers

Image: Pinkvilla

Vibrant Touch

He wore a bright yellow Balmain sweatshirt with regular black pants for a fuss-free jet-set look

Image: Pinkvilla

Monotone Modish Look

His off-duty monotone looks include a simple round-neck tee and regular fit pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Dapper Style

Some of his stylish movie promo looks include an off-beat co-ord set in shades of brown and blue

Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram

Layering Up Is The Key

He prefers to layer his tee and pants with a denim jacket and we think it looks cool on him

Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram

Easy Looks

His laid-back looks are mostly made of a printed oversized sweatshirt and cargo pants

Image: Nikita Jaisinghani instagram 

Best in casuals

He believes that repeating outfits is cool and does not hesitate in styling his favourite cargo pants with a denim jacket and a casual tee

Image: Nikita Jaisinghani instagram

Funky Shades

Sidharth also likes to add a touch of funk to his simple look and he chooses an orange jacket for that matter

Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram

Upping The Ante

He ups his style quotient by adding a stylish suede brown jacket to his ripped jeans and tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Handsome Best

And a printed denim jacket with eye-catching details also makes for a trendy choice in his wardrobe

Image: Pinkvilla 

