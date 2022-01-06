Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 06, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra's casual style
Winter-ready In Casuals
For his recent airport look, Sidharth kept things casual and winter-ready in a denim jacket with leather detailings, a white tee and black trousers
Image: Pinkvilla
Vibrant Touch
He wore a bright yellow Balmain sweatshirt with regular black pants for a fuss-free jet-set look
Image: Pinkvilla
Monotone Modish Look
His off-duty monotone looks include a simple round-neck tee and regular fit pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Dapper Style
Some of his stylish movie promo looks include an off-beat co-ord set in shades of brown and blue
Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram
Layering Up Is The Key
He prefers to layer his tee and pants with a denim jacket and we think it looks cool on him
Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram
Easy Looks
His laid-back looks are mostly made of a printed oversized sweatshirt and cargo pants
Image: Nikita Jaisinghani instagram
Best in casuals
He believes that repeating outfits is cool and does not hesitate in styling his favourite cargo pants with a denim jacket and a casual tee
Image: Nikita Jaisinghani instagram
Funky Shades
Sidharth also likes to add a touch of funk to his simple look and he chooses an orange jacket for that matter
Image: Sidharth Malhotra instagram
Upping The Ante
He ups his style quotient by adding a stylish suede brown jacket to his ripped jeans and tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Handsome Best
And a printed denim jacket with eye-catching details also makes for a trendy choice in his wardrobe
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Supporting actors who left a mark