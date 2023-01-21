Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra's
dapper looks

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Our very own Sidharth basking in the warmth of sunlight is surely making us swoon over him

Sunkissed Glow

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor is having some fun time by the bay as he treats us with some hot pictures

Beaming AT the beach

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Wouldn't we all want to go out on a date with this handsome boy?

Date, please?

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

This picture must have melted several hearts

Melting hearts

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor indeed has an envious physique which can make any girl go weak in their knees

Well-built physique

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth definitely got the sweetest smile ever

Smile, please?

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor's monotone suits are surely a thing one should have in their wardrobe

Fancy Flaneur

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

In his well-tailored suits, the actor looks really handsome

Suit Up

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He doesn't shy away from flaunting his washboard abs and chiselled body

Washboard abs

