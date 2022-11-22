Sidharth Malhotra's love for white
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 22, 2022
FASHION
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Keeping it stylish, Sidharth Malhotra wore a round-neck T-shirt and paired it with white pants. He also carried a denim jacket.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra kept it comfy as he sported a white sweatshirt for his airport look.
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Flaunting his million-dollar smile, Sidharth Malhotra kept it casual in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra a white graphic printed T-shirt and paired it with distressed blue denim jeans.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra exudes charm in this white sweater with black pants. He also wore a cool pair of black sunglasses.
Source: Pinkvilla
The Shershaah actor looked dapper as he wore an all-white outfit by Gaurav Gupta.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra wore a classy white shirt and paired it with olive green pants as he posed for the shutterbugs.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra’s all-white simple yet comfy outfit with a pinch of swag makes it a perfect airport look.
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as ever in a classic white T-shirt and matching pants.
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra wore a white sweatshirt that had a 'Bharat-India' print on it.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.