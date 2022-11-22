Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra's love for white

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 22, 2022

FASHION

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Keeping it stylish, Sidharth Malhotra wore a round-neck T-shirt and paired it with white pants. He also carried a denim jacket.

 Uber-stylish

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra kept it comfy as he sported a white sweatshirt for his airport look.

Comfort and Class

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Flaunting his million-dollar smile, Sidharth Malhotra kept it casual in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

That smile

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra a white graphic printed T-shirt and paired it with distressed blue denim jeans.

Dashing look

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra exudes charm in this white sweater with black pants. He also wore a cool pair of black sunglasses.

Hello handsome

Source: Pinkvilla

The Shershaah actor looked dapper as he wore an all-white outfit by Gaurav Gupta.

A white affair

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra wore a classy white shirt and paired it with olive green pants as he posed for the shutterbugs.

What a poser

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra’s all-white simple yet comfy outfit with a pinch of swag makes it a perfect airport look.

Airport fashion

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome as ever in a classic white T-shirt and matching pants. 

Dashing at the beach

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra wore a white sweatshirt that had a 'Bharat-India' print on it.

Hello poser

