Sidharth Malhotra's modish jacket styles
AUGUST 18, 2021
Sidharth pairs a printed jacket with a black t-shirt, white cargo pants and sneakers. Well, if you didn’t notice, he is wearing a reversible jacket and promoting sustainable fashion
The actor looks ultra-stylish in this red jacket by Zegna. He teams it up with a white graphic t-shirt and distressed jeans. The handsome hunk rounds off his look with sporty shoes
When in doubt, wear a denim jacket like Sidharth with a comfy t-shirt and denims. He amps up his look with sunglasses and sporty shoes
The ‘Ek Villain’ actor looks dapper in a trucker jacket with his sunglasses on. He teams it up with a grey tee, relaxed-fit trousers and ankle-length shoes
Here, the actor opted for a tangerine track jacket with white stripes running over the sleeves. He teamed it up with black track pants and white sneakers
A colourful t-shirt can do all the magic when you team it up with a plain casual jacket. The actor completed his look with cargo pants and sneakers
Sidharth looks impressive in a denim hooded jacket with sleeves in shirt fabric. He finishes off his look with a plain t-shirt, trousers and casual shoes
The ‘Kapoor & Sons’ actor proves his style game is always on point with this corduroy jacket paired with work pants and sturdy shoes
He stunned us in this monochrome look by layering the t-shirt with a shirt. Sidharth accentuated his look with washed jeans and sneakers
The actor looks totally classy in this brown t-shirt and casual trousers paired with a similar hued shirt
For more updates on Sidharth Malhotra and fashion, follow Pinkvilla