Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

A leather jacket looks great under all circumstances! And Sidharth Malhotra styled his black jacket with a grey knit tee and light-coloured denims

Dashing!

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Photo: Mohit Mulchandani

And yes, he loves to wear them on rotation. This time he opted for a tan brown leather jacket, worn over a black shirt and trousers

Dapper look

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Wearing just the hue that made our eyes pop! He elevated his head-to-toe black look comprising of a tee, pants, and boots by throwing on an orange jacket

Eye-catching

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Though he has a fair number of standout jackets, still, he often prefers to take the tried-and-tested route like this blue denim jacket paired with a grey tee and cargo pants

Denims are forever

The heartthrob wore a neutral-toned tee underneath a matching rugged jacket and paired it with navy blue trousers

Cool dude

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

As mentioned earlier, leather jackets are just the pieces Sidharth falls back on repeatedly as this brown leather jacket is clubbed with a matching tee and green pants

Leather love

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

We loved the burst of colour on his round neck tee styled with an orange jacket and beige cargo pants

Vibrant and fun

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Making a style move, that took us by surprise! The Shershaah star wore a denim patchwork, typographic jacket with a white tee and pants

Super-stylish

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth wore a vibrant blue patterned jacket over a white tee and blue jeans

Incredibly cool

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Lastly, he wore an olive green hued jacket with a plain grey tee and patchwork denims

Casual-chic look

