Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
A leather jacket looks great under all circumstances! And Sidharth Malhotra styled his black jacket with a grey knit tee and light-coloured denims
Dashing!
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Photo: Mohit Mulchandani
And yes, he loves to wear them on rotation. This time he opted for a tan brown leather jacket, worn over a black shirt and trousers
Dapper look
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Wearing just the hue that made our eyes pop! He elevated his head-to-toe black look comprising of a tee, pants, and boots by throwing on an orange jacket
Eye-catching
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Though he has a fair number of standout jackets, still, he often prefers to take the tried-and-tested route like this blue denim jacket paired with a grey tee and cargo pants
Denims are forever
The heartthrob wore a neutral-toned tee underneath a matching rugged jacket and paired it with navy blue trousers
Cool dude
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
As mentioned earlier, leather jackets are just the pieces Sidharth falls back on repeatedly as this brown leather jacket is clubbed with a matching tee and green pants
Leather love
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
We loved the burst of colour on his round neck tee styled with an orange jacket and beige cargo pants
Vibrant and fun
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Making a style move, that took us by surprise! The Shershaah star wore a denim patchwork, typographic jacket with a white tee and pants
Super-stylish
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth wore a vibrant blue patterned jacket over a white tee and blue jeans
Incredibly cool
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Lastly, he wore an olive green hued jacket with a plain grey tee and patchwork denims
Casual-chic look
