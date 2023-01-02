Heading 3

Sidharth to Varun:
Actors in Suits

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun adds some bling to his look as he dons this silver blazer with black trousers

Varun Dhawan

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid just raised the bar with this stunning black suit!

Shahid Kapoor

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger keeps it effortlessly chic in this light-yellow suit that he wore to Koffee with Karan S7

Tiger Shroff

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The Mission Majnu hero looks dashing in this beige-coloured suit

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The Govinda Naam Mera actor can’t help being goofy as he opts for a violet suit

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh carries off his black suits like an absolute gentleman

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Trust Ranveer Singh to rock a checked suit with a green beret

Ranveer Singh

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan keeps his swag on as he dons this deep blue suit

Salman Khan

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar looks quite the ‘Khiladi’ in this black suit

Akshay Kumar

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao looks super stylish in a white suit

Rajkummar Rao

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here