Sidharth to Varun:
Actors in Suits
Priyakshi Sharma
Jan 02, 2023
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun adds some bling to his look as he dons this silver blazer with black trousers
Varun Dhawan
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid just raised the bar with this stunning black suit!
Shahid Kapoor
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger keeps it effortlessly chic in this light-yellow suit that he wore to Koffee with Karan S7
Tiger Shroff
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Mission Majnu hero looks dashing in this beige-coloured suit
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actor can’t help being goofy as he opts for a violet suit
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh carries off his black suits like an absolute gentleman
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Trust Ranveer Singh to rock a checked suit with a green beret
Ranveer Singh
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan keeps his swag on as he dons this deep blue suit
Salman Khan
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar looks quite the ‘Khiladi’ in this black suit
Akshay Kumar
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao looks super stylish in a white suit
Rajkummar Rao
