Sini Shetty’s peppy style 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 
 

The Miss India 2022 winner is oozing boss lady vibes in this pastel pantsuit with a floral print. Wavy hair and smudged wing liner complete her look 

Boss Babe 


The diva is raising the temperature in this strapless black dress with detailing on the top

 Black burn 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

The artist is a sight to behold in this red dress with delicate work. Her charming smile simply cannot be missed 

Red rush 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

Golden glow 

The fashionista looks ready to paint the town red in this alluring golden dress. Center-parted hair and pink nude lips accentuate her look 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

Shetty looks like a breath of fresh air in this strapless sea-blue mermaid-style gown. Delicate earrings and a sleek bun wrap up her look 

Sea-blue swirl

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

The enchantress has captured the attention of her fans in this black gown with silver work. Minimal jewelry and nude brown lips elevate her look 

Black & Silver 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

The talented star oozes royal vibes in this silver-green lehenga and cropped shimmer choli. The detailing on the outfit is eye-catching

Green grace 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

The model has put the heat to shame in this sheer wine jumpsuit! Brown smoky eyes and nude lips enhance her look 

 Vintage wine 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

The Instagram sensation is swooning the Internet in this cream one-shoulder crop top paired with a pastel pink skirt with leaf detailings 

 Pastel punk 

Image:  Sini Shetty’s Instagram 

Shetty looks dazzling in this metallic gold gown. Wavy hair and on-point accessories complete her look 

Metallic mirth 

