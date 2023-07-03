pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
JUly 03, 2023
Sini Shetty’s peppy style
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The Miss India 2022 winner is oozing boss lady vibes in this pastel pantsuit with a floral print. Wavy hair and smudged wing liner complete her look
Boss Babe
The diva is raising the temperature in this strapless black dress with detailing on the top
Black burn
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The artist is a sight to behold in this red dress with delicate work. Her charming smile simply cannot be missed
Red rush
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
Golden glow
The fashionista looks ready to paint the town red in this alluring golden dress. Center-parted hair and pink nude lips accentuate her look
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
Shetty looks like a breath of fresh air in this strapless sea-blue mermaid-style gown. Delicate earrings and a sleek bun wrap up her look
Sea-blue swirl
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The enchantress has captured the attention of her fans in this black gown with silver work. Minimal jewelry and nude brown lips elevate her look
Black & Silver
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The talented star oozes royal vibes in this silver-green lehenga and cropped shimmer choli. The detailing on the outfit is eye-catching
Green grace
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The model has put the heat to shame in this sheer wine jumpsuit! Brown smoky eyes and nude lips enhance her look
Vintage wine
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
The Instagram sensation is swooning the Internet in this cream one-shoulder crop top paired with a pastel pink skirt with leaf detailings
Pastel punk
Image: Sini Shetty’s Instagram
Shetty looks dazzling in this metallic gold gown. Wavy hair and on-point accessories complete her look
Metallic mirth
