Sizzling looks ft. Archana Gautam

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks beguiling as she flaunts her toned legs in the loose fitting white shirt

Sizzling in shirt

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Archana Gautam is a stylish babe as she grooves in a bodycon and floral print co-ords set

Blue co-ords

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Look sassy yet simple like Archana Gautam in white corset top and denims

Corset  look

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Nail the bodycon dress in style with the high neck and horizontal striped outfit

Bodycon dress 

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Get that oomph like Archana Gautam as she shows her unique style in a silver shimmery mini dress

Mini dress 

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Make your date look spectacular for this valentine's with an off shoulder crop top and black mini skirt

Fashionista in red

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Ace the Victorian style dressing with a twist with Archana

Lace dress

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Archana Gautam is turning heads with her fabulous look in bralette style crop top and skirt set

Floral co-ords

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

Archana Gautam surely knows how to get all eyes on her with her black bikini set and crochet coverup 

Beachy look

Source- Archana Gautam Instagram

