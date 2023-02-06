Sizzling looks ft. Archana Gautam
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks beguiling as she flaunts her toned legs in the loose fitting white shirt
Sizzling in shirt
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Archana Gautam is a stylish babe as she grooves in a bodycon and floral print co-ords set
Blue co-ords
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Tara Sutaria's white wardrobe
Karisma Kapoor in elegant suits
Look sassy yet simple like Archana Gautam in white corset top and denims
Corset look
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Nail the bodycon dress in style with the high neck and horizontal striped outfit
Bodycon dress
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Get that oomph like Archana Gautam as she shows her unique style in a silver shimmery mini dress
Mini dress
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Make your date look spectacular for this valentine's with an off shoulder crop top and black mini skirt
Fashionista in red
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Ace the Victorian style dressing with a twist with Archana
Lace dress
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Archana Gautam is turning heads with her fabulous look in bralette style crop top and skirt set
Floral co-ords
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Archana Gautam surely knows how to get all eyes on her with her black bikini set and crochet coverup
Beachy look
Source- Archana Gautam Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.