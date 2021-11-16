Nov 16, 2021
FASHION
Bridal skin care tips for brides
Author: Joyce Joyson
Moisturisation is certainly the most underrated skincare step but is of prime importance to get glowing, fresh and hydrated skinImage: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Moisturise
Apply moisturiser twice a day on your face and all over your body by dotting it over your skin and then smoothing it out
Application techniqueImage: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day as it helps to flush out toxins from your body, improves skin’s elasticity and gives you a natural glow
Hydrate wellImage: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
DIY Glow mask
The ones with normal skin type can make a face pack by using equal quantities of lemon juice and fuller’s earth. Apply it to the face and neck. Wash off once it dries with warm waterImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
People with dry skin can use honey, rosewater and curd face pack by taking them in equal quantities. Apply it on both the face and neck area and rinse off with lukewarm water after a while
For dry skinImage: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you have oily skin, take 2 tsp of basil paste, fuller’s earth and sandalwood powder each and mix it with 1 grated raw potato. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it off
For oily skinImage: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Don't want your skin looking dull and tired on D-Day? Keep the stress at bay by taking 6-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep
Beauty sleepImage: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For soft and smooth lips, keep them hydrated by reapplying lip balm throughout the day. Practice it at least a week before your wedding
Don’t forget your lipsImage: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Stick to the basics: Cleansing, toning and moisturising. Along with that, use sunscreen, exfoliate regularly and follow a night skin care regime
Golden ruleImage: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To make your makeup look even more gorgeous on the big day, use a hydrating mist, serum and moisturiser before putting on the makeup to get that hydrated glow
Dewy glowImage: Ami Patel Instagram
