Nov 16, 2021

FASHION

Bridal skin care tips for brides

Author: Joyce Joyson

Moisturisation is certainly the most underrated skincare step but is of prime importance to get glowing, fresh and hydrated skin

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Moisturise

Apply moisturiser twice a day on your face and all over your body by dotting it over your skin and then smoothing it out

Application technique

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day as it helps to flush out toxins from your body, improves skin’s elasticity and gives you a natural glow

Hydrate well

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

DIY Glow mask 

The ones with normal skin type can make a face pack by using equal quantities of lemon juice and fuller’s earth. Apply it to the face and neck. Wash off once it dries with warm water

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

People with dry skin can use honey, rosewater and curd face pack by taking them in equal quantities. Apply it on both the face and neck area and rinse off with lukewarm water after a while

For dry skin

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you have oily skin, take 2 tsp of basil paste, fuller’s earth and sandalwood powder each and mix it with 1 grated raw potato. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it off

For oily skin

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Don't want your skin looking dull and tired on D-Day? Keep the stress at bay by taking 6-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep

Beauty sleep

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For soft and smooth lips, keep them hydrated by reapplying lip balm throughout the day. Practice it at least a week before your wedding

Don’t forget your lips

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Stick to the basics: Cleansing, toning and moisturising. Along with that, use sunscreen, exfoliate regularly and follow a night skin care regime

 Golden rule

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

To make your makeup look even more gorgeous on the big day, use a hydrating mist, serum and moisturiser before putting on the makeup to get that hydrated glow

Dewy glow

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Proof Genelia Deshmukh is a stylish mom

Click Here