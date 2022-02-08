Beauty
Joyce Joyson
FEB 08, 2022
Skin care tips for Valentine’s Day
Heading 3
Pamper your skin
We are officially in the month of love and believe us, it's just the right time to pamper your skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
While a great hairdo and perfect makeup can take you a long way, it will fall limp if you don’t have natural glowing skin
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bring on the glow!
Combine 1 tsp of honey with a little milk to form a paste. Apply it on clean skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
DIY for luminous skin
Wash it off with lukewarm water to reveal bright, glowing and healthy skin
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Next step
While your skin is moisturised, gently tap your face and neck area, using your fingertips, to get a natural flushed look
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Facial yoga
Everything can fall apart on V-Day if you don't follow a basic morning and night skincare routine
Image: Avneet Kaur Official
Stick to basics
Go light on the salt the day before Valentine's Day, as sodium causes fluid-retention, which can make the face look puffy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Secret tip
To make your skin squeaky clean, it's important to exfoliate so as to lift off the layer of dead cells and dirt completely
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Exfoliate
Make a mixture of oats and honey. Use it as a scrub to gently exfoliate and nourish your skin at one and the same time
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
DIY mask
It's the real simple way to get plump and radiant skin, moisturise twice a day, first just after the bath and then before hitting the bed
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Moisturise twice
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s best lehenga looks