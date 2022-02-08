Beauty

Joyce Joyson

FEB 08, 2022

Skin care tips for Valentine’s Day

Heading 3

Pamper your skin

We are officially in the month of love and believe us, it's just the right time to pamper your skin

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

While a great hairdo and perfect makeup can take you a long way, it will fall limp if you don’t have natural glowing skin

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bring on the glow!

Combine 1 tsp of honey with a little milk to form a paste. Apply it on clean skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

DIY for luminous skin

Wash it off with lukewarm water to reveal bright, glowing and healthy skin

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Next step

While your skin is moisturised, gently tap your face and neck area, using your fingertips, to get a natural flushed look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Facial yoga

Everything can fall apart on V-Day if you don't follow a basic morning and night skincare routine

Image: Avneet Kaur Official

Stick to basics

Go light on the salt the day before Valentine's Day, as sodium causes fluid-retention, which can make the face look puffy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Secret tip

To make your skin squeaky clean, it's important to exfoliate so as to lift off the layer of dead cells and dirt completely

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Exfoliate

Make a mixture of oats and honey. Use it as a scrub to gently exfoliate and nourish your skin at one and the same time

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

DIY mask

It's the real simple way to get plump and radiant skin, moisturise twice a day, first just after the bath and then before hitting the bed

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Moisturise twice

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s best lehenga looks

Click Here