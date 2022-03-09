BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 09, 2022
Skin Rewilding: steps to get it right
Go gentle on skin
Skin rewilding trend is all about getting back to basics and restoring the skin's natural ecosystem lost due to lifestyle changes and various environmental factors
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
It lays emphasis on strengthening the skin's natural barrier and nourishing it from within to get healthy skin
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Fix skin's microbiome
Start by using gentle skincare products infused with probiotics, aka the good bacteria, that help to nourish, soothe and repair the skin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Gentle skincare ingredients
Over-washing your face can strip off the skin's natural oils and leave it feeling dry and tight, so just wash your face twice a day
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Avoid over washing
Use a face roller or gua sha to massage your face as it helps to improve lymphatic drainage and boosts blood circulation to give you glowing skin
Facial massage
Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram
Yogurt is rich in probiotics and can help you get gorgeous-looking skin when inculcated with skincare products
Yogurt
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The simplest way to achieve great skin is by taking at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep as it helps to build collagen and repair skin damage
Beauty sleep
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Exfoliation sure can reveal clean and bright skin, but overdoing it can cause skin irritation, inflammation and fasten the process of ageing
Exfoliate 2-3 times a week
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Don't forget to use sunscreen with SPF 30 and above, it protects your skin from sun damage, skin cancer and prevents premature ageing
Wear sunscreen
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Eat your way to flawless skin! Include more greens in your diet, keep yourself hydrated and avoid sugary items
Eat clean
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
