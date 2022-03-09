BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 09, 2022

Skin Rewilding: steps to get it right

Heading 3

Go gentle on skin

Skin rewilding trend is all about getting back to basics and restoring the skin's natural ecosystem lost due to lifestyle changes and various environmental factors

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

It lays emphasis on strengthening the skin's natural barrier and nourishing it from within to get healthy skin

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Fix skin's microbiome

Start by using gentle skincare products infused with probiotics, aka the good bacteria, that help to nourish, soothe and repair the skin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Gentle skincare ingredients

Over-washing your face can strip off the skin's natural oils and leave it feeling dry and tight, so just wash your face twice a day

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Avoid over washing

Use a face roller or gua sha to massage your face as it helps to improve lymphatic drainage and boosts blood circulation to give you glowing skin

Facial massage

Image: Huma S Qureshi Instagram

Yogurt is rich in probiotics and can help you get gorgeous-looking skin when inculcated with skincare products

Yogurt

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The simplest way to achieve great skin is by taking at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep as it helps to build collagen and repair skin damage

 Beauty sleep

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Exfoliation sure can reveal clean and bright skin, but overdoing it can cause skin irritation, inflammation and fasten the process of ageing

Exfoliate 2-3 times a week

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Don't forget to use sunscreen with SPF 30 and above, it protects your skin from sun damage, skin cancer and prevents premature ageing

 Wear sunscreen

 Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Eat your way to flawless skin! Include more greens in your diet, keep yourself hydrated and avoid sugary items

Eat clean

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s skin care regime

Click Here