Skincare August 04, 2021
routine to
follow at
night time
If you have applied layers of makeup during the day, it would be a sin to not take them off before going to bed!
Simply washing the makeup with water might not do the job of cleansing the skin; use a micellar water or makeup remover with a gentle formula to wipe the makeup off
And if you have dry skin, you can use coconut oil or olive oil and if you have oily skin, you can use micellar water
Post that, use a cleanser that suits your skin type. Do not forget to wash your face with lukewarm water
Pat your face dry with a towel and follow up with a toner. It is essential to keep your skin hydrated
After you let the toner sink in the pores for a few minutes, apply a generous amount of serum. Alternatively, you can wear a serum sheet mask for 15 minutes
Next comes the eye cream. Since eyelids are usually neglected, start by applying a suitable eye cream that is comparatively lighter and thinner than a moisturiser
Follow it up with a moisturiser that will suit your skin type, not clog the pores or cause rashes
One of the must-have products in your nighttime skin routine is retinol. Start by using a pea-sized amount of retinol if you are new at it
The last step in your night routine is applying face oil. This step adds extra protection to the skin from the pillow covers and other impurities
Pro tip: search for products that are designed for your skin type and are within your budget
