Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 11, 2024

Smriti Mandhana’s stylish casual fits! 

Image - Instagram@smriti_mandhana 

Smriti opted for a black T-shirt and denim, but the star of her outfit was her swanky sneakers that took away the limelight

#1

She is all smiles as she poses in this chic outfit; consisting of an unbuttoned chequered shirt put over a simple white Tshirt and skinny jeans 

#2

What a cool fit! Mandhana’s denim jacket ensemble is an effortlessly stylish outfit ideal for casual affairs

#3

The star cricketer donned a denim jumpsuit; yet again slaying a denim look and looked beautiful 

#4

She opted for a chic and cool navy blue knee-length dress and paired it with a cardigan jacket to complete the look 

#5

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain amalgamated casual style with sophistication and looked as gorgeous as ever

#6

#7

Smriti’s tangerine blazer went really well with her overall look; she paired her ensemble with classic white sneakers 

She sported yet another trendy, comfortable, and cool outfit; her sneaker game is yet again on point

#8

The excellent player opted for a turtle neck black top and denim; she accessorized her look with neck chains that enhanced the look 

#9

Mandhana enjoyed her getaway in a super cool brown dungaree dress that looked comfortable and stylish

#10

