She is all smiles as she poses in this chic outfit; consisting of an unbuttoned chequered shirt put over a simple white Tshirt and skinny jeans
Image - Instagram@smriti_mandhana
What a cool fit! Mandhana’s denim jacket ensemble is an effortlessly stylish outfit ideal for casual affairs
The star cricketer donned a denim jumpsuit; yet again slaying a denim look and looked beautiful
She opted for a chic and cool navy blue knee-length dress and paired it with a cardigan jacket to complete the look
The Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain amalgamated casual style with sophistication and looked as gorgeous as ever
Smriti’s tangerine blazer went really well with her overall look; she paired her ensemble with classic white sneakers
She sported yet another trendy, comfortable, and cool outfit; her sneaker game is yet again on point
The excellent player opted for a turtle neck black top and denim; she accessorized her look with neck chains that enhanced the look
Mandhana enjoyed her getaway in a super cool brown dungaree dress that looked comfortable and stylish
