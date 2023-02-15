Heading 3

Snazziest looks of Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi brings her glam game to the table in a bright red playsuit with layers of ruffles on it

Spicy Red

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The dance diva showed us a chic look in an all-black Prada skirt and a cropped blouse 

Chic Style

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She opts for a black and white strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner and amps things up 

Stunning 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

She turned up the heat in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture 

Jaw-dropping

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a midi yellow dress with barely-there strappy sleeves 

Snazzy Midi Dress

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She struck a pose in a crisp white blazer dress with statement gold buttons

Formal Style 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked mesmerising in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress 

Floral Vibes 

Image: Pinkvilla

She rocked a snazzy look in a red outfit and a chic denim jacket at the airport

Snazzy Girl

Image: Pinkvilla

For a trendy jet-set look, she slipped into her green track pants and a matching jacket. 

Trendy jacket and trousers set

