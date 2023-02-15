Snazziest looks of Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi brings her glam game to the table in a bright red playsuit with layers of ruffles on it
Spicy Red
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The dance diva showed us a chic look in an all-black Prada skirt and a cropped blouse
Chic Style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She opts for a black and white strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner and amps things up
Stunning
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She turned up the heat in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture
Jaw-dropping
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora showed off her gorgeous curves in a midi yellow dress with barely-there strappy sleeves
Snazzy Midi Dress
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She struck a pose in a crisp white blazer dress with statement gold buttons
Formal Style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked mesmerising in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress
Floral Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
She rocked a snazzy look in a red outfit and a chic denim jacket at the airport
Snazzy Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
For a trendy jet-set look, she slipped into her green track pants and a matching jacket.
Trendy jacket and trousers set
