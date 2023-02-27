Heading 3

Snazzy style file ft. Alaya F 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The Freddy actress looks prettiest in pink and this ruffled fuchsia dress is proof enough!

Pretty Pink 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The young diva also makes a snazzy case for cut-out outfits by wearing them in a light brown shade. 

Brown Is Not Boring

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She slipped into a strappy bodycon dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves snugly! 

Snazzy Much

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Acing the midriff and halter-neck trends at the same, Alaya is serving major style goals here!

Trendy 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She looks every bit gorgeous in this sleeveless purple gown by Gauri and Nainika. 

Purple Love

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Her denim co-ord from Saaksha & Kinni is a stylish testament to simple yet luxe fits. 

Mood Denim

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She wore a sparkly LBD and a long leather jacket at the success party of her movie and heads turned! 

Woman In Black

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She ensured that her style game in a strapless denim jumpsuit from Cecil was on fleek!

Right Kind Of Blues 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Lightweight and chic, her look in a black and white Esha Sethi Thirani lehenga is perfect for a festive occasion. 

Chic Desi Style

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She exuded Euphoria vibes in a short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal. 

Metallic Touch

