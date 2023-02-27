Snazzy style file ft. Alaya F
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 27, 2023
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Freddy actress looks prettiest in pink and this ruffled fuchsia dress is proof enough!
Pretty Pink
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The young diva also makes a snazzy case for cut-out outfits by wearing them in a light brown shade.
Brown Is Not Boring
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She slipped into a strappy bodycon dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves snugly!
Snazzy Much
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Acing the midriff and halter-neck trends at the same, Alaya is serving major style goals here!
Trendy
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She looks every bit gorgeous in this sleeveless purple gown by Gauri and Nainika.
Purple Love
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her denim co-ord from Saaksha & Kinni is a stylish testament to simple yet luxe fits.
Mood Denim
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She wore a sparkly LBD and a long leather jacket at the success party of her movie and heads turned!
Woman In Black
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She ensured that her style game in a strapless denim jumpsuit from Cecil was on fleek!
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Lightweight and chic, her look in a black and white Esha Sethi Thirani lehenga is perfect for a festive occasion.
Chic Desi Style
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She exuded Euphoria vibes in a short blue dress by Amit Aggarwal.
Metallic Touch
