Sneak Peak inside Huma Qureshi wardrobe July 28, 2021
Ethnic
Huma steals our hearts in her Anarkali outfits. She always knows her way around an ethnic fit
The ‘Badlapur’ star is not big on being all fancy all the time. For her, it's always comfort over fashion. Yet she manages to give us major goals even in casuals
Casuals
Be it a gorgeous LBD or a beautiful, shimmery sequin dress, there is nothing that Huma cannot nail
Chic dresses
She looks absolutely stunning in denim fits, be it ripped jeans or patch work
Denims
Not many B-town divas can slay gender fluid fits but Huma is not one of them. Despite being so underrated, she barely disappoints
Gender fluid fits
The only people who can flaunt bold, wild and playful patterns and prints are Ranveer Singh and Huma Qureshi
Playful prints
Most people tend to not dress up in bright, vibrant shades but not Huma. She is a stunner and she knows it!
Vibrant colours
Who doesn’t look good in black! From gowns to dresses, the colour black and elegance go hand in hand
Black beauty
