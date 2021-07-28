Sneak Peak inside Huma Qureshi wardrobe

July 28, 2021

Ethnic

Huma steals our hearts in her Anarkali outfits. She always knows her way around an ethnic fit

The ‘Badlapur’ star is not big on being all fancy all the time. For her, it's always comfort over fashion. Yet she manages to give us major goals even in casuals

Casuals

Be it a gorgeous LBD or a beautiful, shimmery sequin dress, there is nothing that Huma cannot nail

Chic dresses

She looks absolutely stunning in denim fits, be it ripped jeans or patch work

Denims

Not many B-town divas can slay gender fluid fits but Huma is not one of them. Despite being so underrated, she barely disappoints

Gender fluid fits

The only people who can flaunt bold, wild and playful patterns and prints are Ranveer Singh and Huma Qureshi

Playful prints

Most people tend to not dress up in bright, vibrant shades but not Huma. She is a stunner and she knows it!

Vibrant colours

Who doesn’t look good in black! From gowns to dresses, the colour black and elegance go hand in hand

Black beauty

