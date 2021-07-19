A sneak peak inside
Pooja Hegde’s wardrobe

July 19, 2021

Sarees

South Indian attires and sarees go hand-in-hand and our Queen of the South breathes life into the 6 yards of elegance

No one can slay winter fits better than Pooja. The ‘Mohenjodaro’ star can nail all things winter, from nude overcoats to playful sweatshirts

Winter fits

Pooja Hegde is a total boss lady when it comes to pulling those blazers off. From printed pastels to shimmery shades, there’s nothing she won’t look glam in

Blazers

Our saree Queen can make hearts race with just a glimpse of her in a sizzling swimsuit. She has a perfect bikini body and does not shy away from flaunting it

Swimsuits

Who does not look good in black? From a basic black tee to a sexy LBD and from a black gown to a black lehenga. Pooja looks absolutely flawless in all of them

All things black

Be it a pair of bell bottom jeans or an oversized denim jacket, Pooja can effortlessly nail it and come out looking absolutely fabulous in it

Denim

Nothing screams grace more than a gorgeous lehenga, and who better than the beautiful Pooja to make that colour and perfect embroidery pop!

Lehengas

Which girl does not love ruffles, be it in the sleeves or in the hem, ruffles are an absolute pleasure and Pooja definitely knows how to make those look even more playful

Ruffles and Frills

How can we forget Rajkumari Mala from Housefull 4! Pooja brought the character to life with her attire. She looks breathlessly beautiful when it comes to traditional wear

Cultural and Traditional wear

Not everyone can pull of whites, and yet, this South Indian beauty has never ever disappointed when it comes to shining in white

Basic Whites

Pooja doesn’t need fancy outfits to look amazing, she looks her best in her pjs as well. For her, its comfort over fashion

Checks and stripes

Our favourite South Queen can slay gowns, jackets all alike. She looks exceptionally good in jackets and oversized fits

Biker Jackets

