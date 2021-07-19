A sneak peak inside July 19, 2021
Pooja Hegde’s wardrobe
Sarees
South Indian attires and sarees go hand-in-hand and our Queen of the South breathes life into the 6 yards of elegance
No one can slay winter fits better than Pooja. The ‘Mohenjodaro’ star can nail all things winter, from nude overcoats to playful sweatshirts
Winter fits
Pooja Hegde is a total boss lady when it comes to pulling those blazers off. From printed pastels to shimmery shades, there’s nothing she won’t look glam in
Blazers
Our saree Queen can make hearts race with just a glimpse of her in a sizzling swimsuit. She has a perfect bikini body and does not shy away from flaunting it
Swimsuits
Who does not look good in black? From a basic black tee to a sexy LBD and from a black gown to a black lehenga. Pooja looks absolutely flawless in all of them
All things black
Be it a pair of bell bottom jeans or an oversized denim jacket, Pooja can effortlessly nail it and come out looking absolutely fabulous in it
Denim
Nothing screams grace more than a gorgeous lehenga, and who better than the beautiful Pooja to make that colour and perfect embroidery pop!
Lehengas
Which girl does not love ruffles, be it in the sleeves or in the hem, ruffles are an absolute pleasure and Pooja definitely knows how to make those look even more playful
Ruffles and Frills
How can we forget Rajkumari Mala from Housefull 4! Pooja brought the character to life with her attire. She looks breathlessly beautiful when it comes to traditional wear
Cultural and Traditional wear
Not everyone can pull of whites, and yet, this South Indian beauty has never ever disappointed when it comes to shining in white
Basic Whites
Pooja doesn’t need fancy outfits to look amazing, she looks her best in her pjs as well. For her, its comfort over fashion
Checks and stripes
Our favourite South Queen can slay gowns, jackets all alike. She looks exceptionally good in jackets and oversized fits
Biker Jackets
