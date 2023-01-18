Heading 3
Sneak peek into Rupali Ganguly’s closet
fashion
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 18, 2023
Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly is party-ready in this black sequin attire, and those curls have enhanced her look
Sequin is a vibe
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly serves major fashion goals in this Victorian style full-length gown
Dual shade
Divyanka Tripathi stuns in white outfits
Shweta Tiwari's stylish floral outfits
Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The Anupamaa lead is an epitome of grace in this embroidered aqua blue jacket-style top and skirt set
Princess gown
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Kaftans are a combination of comfort and style, and this floral print donned by Rupali is worth having in our closets
Love for Kaftans
Rupali Ganguly looks charming in a delicate floral dress with frills at the dress’ hemline
Princess dress
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame looks enchanting in this silk blue kaftan with fringes at its borders
Fringe design dress
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly exuded boldness in this black gown, which she paired with a golden long cape
Bold in Gold
Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly is a sight to behold in this stylish off shoulder dress
Off shoulder dress
Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
Rupali Ganguly loves the retro fashion, and this balloon-sleeved dual shade top with loose pants is adding oomph
Roar Retro
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.