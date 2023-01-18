Heading 3

Sneak peek into Rupali Ganguly’s closet

fashion

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 18, 2023

Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is party-ready in this black sequin attire, and those curls have enhanced her look

Sequin is a vibe 

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly serves major fashion goals in this Victorian style full-length gown

Dual shade 

Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The Anupamaa lead is an epitome of grace in this embroidered aqua blue jacket-style top and skirt set

Princess gown

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Kaftans are a combination of comfort and style, and this floral print donned by Rupali is worth having in our closets

Love for Kaftans 

Rupali Ganguly looks charming in a delicate floral dress with frills at the dress’ hemline

Princess dress

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame looks enchanting in this silk blue kaftan with fringes at its borders

Fringe design dress 

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly exuded boldness in this black gown, which she paired with a golden long cape

Bold in Gold

Video Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly is a sight to behold in this stylish off shoulder dress 

Off shoulder dress 

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Rupali Ganguly loves the retro fashion, and this balloon-sleeved dual shade top with loose pants is adding oomph

Roar Retro

