Sneak peek into Kiara Advani's wardrobe
AUGUST 02, 2021
Someone only as gorgeous as Kiara can slay a delicate, embroidered saree, be it a sleek golden one or a fragile chiffon one
Delicate sarees
Kiara has the perfect bikini body and she does not shy away from flaunting it
Bikinis
From Manish Malhotra to bridal lehengas, Kiara can nail it all.
Lehengas
Kiara is one of those B-town divas who can slay both, on the runway as well as in casuaL
Casual fits
Kiara gives us major boss girl vibes in red. Be it a pantsuit or a gown, Kiara legit owns the colour red
Bold in red
Which girl doesn't look beautiful in glam fits. The only difference though is that Kiara looks breathtakingly beautiful in glam dresses
Glam dresses
Yellow might not be everybody's colour but it definitely is hers. From sarees to bikinis, she has rocked it all
Yellows
Kiara has a very unique taste when it comes to fashion and her fusion outfits are clear evidence of that
Fusion outfits
Kiara is an adorable, cheerful person and her floral dresses are the literal representation of that
Floral prints
Follow PINKVILLA for more fashion content