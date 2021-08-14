Sneak peek in Mouni Roy’s
Mouni slayed this gorgeous and delicate mauve sequin saree. She paired it with a blouse of the same shade with tassels
Mouni looked enchanting in this black shimmery sheer saree that she paired with a matching blouse and a dainty necklace
She looked breathtakingly beautiful in this stunning white and blue printed suit piece. Only Mouni can look this flawless in something as simple
Mouni stunned in this heavily embroidered red outfit which she paired with a statement neck piece and matching earrings
The ‘Gold’ actress opted for a pink lehenga choli that she styled with a traditional choker and a maang-tika
Mouni wore a personalised organza floral saree with her name imprinted on it. She kept the look minimal by pairing it up with silver jhumkas and juttis
Mouni looked bewitching in this silver sequin saree that came with a plunging neckline blouse. She completed her look with stylish rings and loose curls
In this one, the diva can be seen sporting a printed yellow kurta that featured a halter neck cut along with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta
Mouni picked this gorgeous lehenga that featured a multi-coloured embroidered blouse and an off white lehenga. She finished the look with a statement choker and a traditional maang tika
Mouni looked amazing in this red hot ruffled saree which she paired with a shimmery blouse, a statement neck piece and a gorgeous shade of red lipstick
The Bengali beauty looked precious in this beautiful turquoise suit piece. The sheer baby pink dupatta was the cherry on top
