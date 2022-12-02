Heading 3

Sneha Reddy: Stylish wife of Allu Arjun

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 02, 2022

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Sneha is the stylish star wife of Tollywood and her sartorial choices speak volumes, especially the traditional wear

Fashionable star wife

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Ethnic outfits look good when Sneha wears them and this image is proof. She wore a stunning sharara set with a short kurti and dupatta

Beauty in ethnic

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black saree by designer Manish Malhotra with matching sleeveless plunging blouse. She picked only a pair of dangler earrings as accessories

Enchanted in a beautiful black

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

She picked an elegant look in gorgeous purple ethnic suit set. She enhanced her traditional look with traditional jewellery and proper makeup

Elegance personified

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha looks lovely only in sarees and this simple mint a mint-green coloured saree with floral is total steal worthy. She had paired her look with a heavily embellished blouse and had kept her look subtle

Sarees never goes wrong

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Making a striking appearance in a vibrant yellow lehenga with a matching dupatta and a golden blouse and statement necklace, she looked all set to rock the wedding season

Vibrant in yellow

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

While Allu Arjun looks all stylish, his wife Sneha looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished black outfit. The duo makes for a perfect royal pair in this picture

Twinning and killing

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

She ditched the regular one and picked a bottle green drape with motif pallu by designer Amit Aggarwal. Dangler earrings and a sleek bun gave a final touch to her ethnic look

Exquisite experimental

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha Reddy carried a heavy embroidery white and blue lehenga paired up with a trail. She opted for basic make up and no accessory to stand out her outfit

Runway Ready

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Sneha proves that sarees can never go wrong as she decked up in blue floral printed saree with sleevless blouse. Sleek hairbun, perfect makeup gave it perfect Indian touch

Saree lover

