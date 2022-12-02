DEC 02, 2022

Allu Sneha is the stylish star wife of Tollywood and her sartorial choices speak volumes, especially the traditional wear
Fashionable star wife
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Ethnic outfits look good when Sneha wears them and this image is proof. She wore a stunning sharara set with a short kurti and dupatta
Beauty in ethnic
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black saree by designer Manish Malhotra with matching sleeveless plunging blouse. She picked only a pair of dangler earrings as accessories
Enchanted in a beautiful black
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
She picked an elegant look in gorgeous purple ethnic suit set. She enhanced her traditional look with traditional jewellery and proper makeup
Elegance personified
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha looks lovely only in sarees and this simple mint a mint-green coloured saree with floral is total steal worthy. She had paired her look with a heavily embellished blouse and had kept her look subtle
Sarees never goes wrong
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Making a striking appearance in a vibrant yellow lehenga with a matching dupatta and a golden blouse and statement necklace, she looked all set to rock the wedding season
Vibrant in yellow
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
While Allu Arjun looks all stylish, his wife Sneha looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished black outfit. The duo makes for a perfect royal pair in this picture
Twinning and killing
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
She ditched the regular one and picked a bottle green drape with motif pallu by designer Amit Aggarwal. Dangler earrings and a sleek bun gave a final touch to her ethnic look
Exquisite experimental
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha Reddy carried a heavy embroidery white and blue lehenga paired up with a trail. She opted for basic make up and no accessory to stand out her outfit
Runway Ready
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Sneha proves that sarees can never go wrong as she decked up in blue floral printed saree with sleevless blouse. Sleek hairbun, perfect makeup gave it perfect Indian touch
Saree lover
