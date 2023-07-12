pinkvilla
JULY 12, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala's ethnic lookbook
Image : Ritu Kumar’s Instagram
The Night Manager star looks stunning in the black drape by Ritu Kumar
Ethereal
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
The diva redefined grace in a saree paired with a champagne and silver blouse handcrafted in zardozi and scallop edging By Manish Malhotra
Graceful
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
Traditional Style
Sobhita aced the traditional look in a white saree
Image :Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
She looks dreamy in mauve pink printed Anarkali in satin-organza with an embroidered border and three-dimensional flowers on the waistline
Pretty In Pink
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
The Made In Heaven star looks stunning and regal in an Apple Green saree
Elegant
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
The diva excluded royal vibes in purple Anarkali with multi-hued flare
Regal Charm
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
The star looked spectacular in blush pink net saree, with a hand-embroidered blouse in ivory beadwork with silver crystals
Stunning
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
She looks like a vision in white wearing a hand embroidered thread and mirror-embroidered tiered ruffle sari
Vision in White
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
She turned heads in a beige saree by Sabyasachi
Turning Heads
Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
She excluded desi glam in a black sharara set with intricate golden embroidery
Desi Glam
