 Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 12, 2023

 Sobhita Dhulipala's ethnic lookbook

Image : Ritu Kumar’s Instagram

The Night Manager star looks stunning in the black drape by Ritu Kumar

Ethereal

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

The diva redefined grace in a saree paired with a champagne and silver blouse handcrafted in zardozi and scallop edging By Manish Malhotra

Graceful

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

Traditional Style

Sobhita aced the traditional look in a white saree

Image :Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

She looks dreamy in mauve pink printed Anarkali in satin-organza with an embroidered border and three-dimensional flowers on the waistline

Pretty In Pink

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

The Made In Heaven star looks stunning and regal in an Apple Green saree

Elegant

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

The diva excluded royal vibes in purple Anarkali with multi-hued flare

Regal Charm

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

The star looked spectacular in blush pink net saree, with a hand-embroidered blouse in ivory beadwork with silver crystals

Stunning

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

She looks like a vision in white wearing a hand embroidered thread and mirror-embroidered tiered ruffle sari

Vision in White

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

She turned heads in a beige saree by Sabyasachi

Turning Heads

Image : Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

She excluded desi glam in a black sharara set with intricate golden embroidery

Desi Glam

