Sobhita Dhulipala's fashionable outfits
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
APRIL 02, 2023
A black dress with a thigh-slit is all Sobhita needs to stun everyone
Stunning in black
The Night Manager actress looks gorgeous in this orange slip dress with a plunging neckline
Hot as hell
Pretty as a picture
She is slaying fashion goals with this midnight blue ensemble
With bold eyes and subtle makeup, Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in this blue silk dress
Posing like a pro
She took to her social media with a bunch of dripping pictures. She is turning heads in this bold all-black monokini
The Bold and black
Sobhita redefines comfortable fashion with a corset bra, denim jacket, and denim trousers
Denim love
She raises the temperature in this double-bodysuit with low-rise pants
Drop-dead gorgeous
This beige saree look stays rent-free in our heads
Six yard wonder
Sobhita is known for her sartorial fashion sense. She is seen in a beautiful sweater-dress
Chic
Sobhita Dhulipala looks like a dream in a quirky oversized t-shirt on a pair of jeans
Quirky and playful
