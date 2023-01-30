Heading 3

Sofía Vergara's Gorgeous Looks

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 30, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Pencil Skirt

Sofía Vergara looks beyond beautiful in this pink off-shoulder top and pencil skirt

Image: Getty Images

Jumpsuit

Sofía Vergara looks incredibly stylish in this off-shoulder cream jumpsuit that showcases her curves

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara dons this amazing cute black pants and a red top along with black heels and giant necklace

Classic Look

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara looks simply gorgeous as she stuns in this glittery animal printed bodycon dress

Glittery Dress

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara wowed everyone as she hit the red carpet in this beautiful blue colour hourglass gown

Hour Glass

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara looks stylish in this black and blue body-hugging dress

Black & Blue

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara never goes out of style and she proves it by wearing this white and yellow graphic printed dress which includes a strapless bustier and a matching high-waisted pants 

Yellow Dress

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara looks hot and romantic in this wine red colour strapless gown trimmed with bronze glitter and gorgeous earrings

Wine Red

Image: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara added a different twist to her look as she stunned in this mermaid-style white wedding gown

Mermaid Dress

