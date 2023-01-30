Sofía Vergara's Gorgeous Looks
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 30, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Pencil Skirt
Sofía Vergara looks beyond beautiful in this pink off-shoulder top and pencil skirt
Image: Getty Images
Jumpsuit
Sofía Vergara looks incredibly stylish in this off-shoulder cream jumpsuit that showcases her curves
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara dons this amazing cute black pants and a red top along with black heels and giant necklace
Classic Look
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara looks simply gorgeous as she stuns in this glittery animal printed bodycon dress
Glittery Dress
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara wowed everyone as she hit the red carpet in this beautiful blue colour hourglass gown
Hour Glass
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara looks stylish in this black and blue body-hugging dress
Black & Blue
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara never goes out of style and she proves it by wearing this white and yellow graphic printed dress which includes a strapless bustier and a matching high-waisted pants
Yellow Dress
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara looks hot and romantic in this wine red colour strapless gown trimmed with bronze glitter and gorgeous earrings
Wine Red
Image: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara added a different twist to her look as she stunned in this mermaid-style white wedding gown
Mermaid Dress
