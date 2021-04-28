Son Ye-Jin’s best fashion moments

April 28, 2021

Son Ye-Jin looks stunning in a grey lace skirt and a cream blouse

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She stuns in this light pink gown

Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks elegant in this beige tulle gown
Image credits: Hallyutalk

The Hallyu superstar brings glamour to the red carpet in this white gown

Image credits: Hallyutalk

We love her long-sleeved lace black dress

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She looks beautiful in a white gown that has black prints on it

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Ye-Jin rocks wide-legged green pants and a white top like a pro

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Crash Landing On You’ actress looks classy in this white mini dress

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She looks pretty in this white gown

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She gives major fashion goals in white pants and a black blouse

Image credits: Hallyutalk

