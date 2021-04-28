Son Ye-Jin’s best fashion moments April 28, 2021
Son Ye-Jin looks stunning in a grey lace skirt and a cream blouse Image credits: Hallyutalk
She stuns in this light pink gown Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks elegant in this beige tulle gown Image credits: Hallyutalk
The Hallyu superstar brings glamour to the red carpet in this white gown Image credits: Hallyutalk
We love her long-sleeved lace black dress Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks beautiful in a white gown that has black prints on it Image credits: Hallyutalk
Ye-Jin rocks wide-legged green pants and a white top like a pro Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Crash Landing On You’ actress looks classy in this white mini dress Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks pretty in this white gown Image credits: Hallyutalk
She gives major fashion goals in white pants and a black blouse Image credits: Hallyutalk
For more updates on Son Ye-Jin, K-Dramas and fashion, follow Pinkvilla