Sonakshi Sinha acing western style
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 12, 2023
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress is all bundled up to enjoy the chilly weather in black winter gear featuring a snazzy black puffer coat
Winter Look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked uber-stylish in a blue denim co-ord set bearing minimal prints in white
Denim Love
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She kept things snazzy in a chic white corset dress from Appapop
Cool Girl
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She aced casual and formal style in a pair of denim cargo pants, a black sports bra, and a yellow blazer
Casual Look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi brought some glam element to her look in a little black dress and a glitzy blazer
Glam Look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She aces casual style in an all-black outfit and a printed white overshirt
Casual Style
Image: Gauri & Nainika Instagram
Her effortless style in this black holster cut pouf sleeves wrap dress is on point
Effortlessly Elegant
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She brings some chic glam in an oversized blazer and cropped shorts
Style Quotient
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Glam Avatar
She looks party-ready in this shimmery, starry-print skirt and jacket co-ord set
