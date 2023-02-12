Sonakshi Sinha acing western style

Heading 3

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg actress is all bundled up to enjoy the chilly weather in black winter gear featuring a snazzy black puffer coat

Winter Look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked uber-stylish in a blue denim co-ord set bearing minimal prints in white 

Denim Love

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She kept things snazzy in a chic white corset dress from Appapop

Cool Girl 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She aced casual and formal style in a pair of denim cargo pants, a black sports bra, and a yellow blazer

Casual Look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi brought some glam element to her look in a little black dress and a glitzy blazer

Glam Look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She aces casual style in an all-black outfit and a printed white overshirt 

Casual Style

Image: Gauri & Nainika Instagram

Her effortless style in this black holster cut pouf sleeves wrap dress is on point 

Effortlessly Elegant

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She brings some chic glam in an oversized blazer and cropped shorts

Style Quotient 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Glam Avatar

She looks party-ready in this shimmery, starry-print skirt and jacket co-ord set

