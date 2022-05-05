Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 05, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha in beautiful sarees
Neon Sparkles
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Bold and bright, Sonakshi Sinha left us speechless with her desi look in a peridot pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals
Fashion Forward
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She made an unconventional choice by sporting this Anamika Khanna lace drape with a floor-length jacket that had got the perfect summer wedding vibe!
She looked alluring in a bright red pre-draped saree by Arpita Mehta
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Red Hot
For the love of ruffles and prints, she picked out a lovely pink drape and teamed it with statement jewllery
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
The Dabangg actress took things a notch higher as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that cascaded gorgeously to land on the floor
Pristine White
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She looked resplendent in this midnight blue organza saree with floral prints from Raw Mango
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Floral Galore
Beautiful As Always
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She was a sight to behold in a stunning floral saree by Ekaya at the trailer launch of her movie Mission Magal
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Sonakshi's shimmery drape paired with palazzo pants was a contemporary twist to desi styling
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She wore a Rhea Kapoor x Masaba Gupta plaid creation to sport a vintage look
Checkered Vibes
For a glam look, she was dolled up in a sheer embellished saree by Manish Malhotra
Glam Girl
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
