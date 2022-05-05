Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 05, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha in beautiful sarees

Neon Sparkles

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Bold and bright, Sonakshi Sinha left us speechless with her desi look in a peridot pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals

Fashion Forward

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She made an unconventional choice by sporting this Anamika Khanna lace drape with a floor-length jacket that had got the perfect summer wedding vibe!

She looked alluring in a bright red pre-draped saree by Arpita Mehta

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Red Hot

For the love of ruffles and prints, she picked out a lovely pink drape and teamed it with statement jewllery

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

The Dabangg actress took things a notch higher as she donned a pristine white saree with a strappy blouse and a cape that cascaded gorgeously to land on the floor

Pristine White

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She looked resplendent in this midnight blue organza saree with floral prints from Raw Mango

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Floral Galore

Beautiful As Always

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She was a sight to behold in a stunning floral saree by Ekaya at the trailer launch of her movie Mission Magal

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Sonakshi's shimmery drape paired with palazzo pants was a contemporary twist to desi styling

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She wore a Rhea Kapoor x Masaba Gupta plaid creation to sport a vintage look

Checkered Vibes

For a glam look, she was dolled up in a sheer embellished saree by Manish Malhotra

Glam Girl 

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

