Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 20, 2022
Sonakshi Sinha in chic dresses
Classic Black
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi exuded sheer elegance in a black wrap dress entailing a sweetheart neckline
Sonakshi resembled an angel as she posed in a classy white dress featuring cape sleeves
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Cape Sleeves
A breezy floral dress is just what summers call for and Sona’s tiered dress with cold shoulders is all things summer!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Cold Shoulder
Sonakshi aced the cottagecore trend as she donned a blue and white striped dress with balloon sleeves
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Cottagecore
Sona looked like a dream come true as she posed in a pink shirt dress that fit her like a glove
Playing With Pink
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked no less than a superwoman as she posed in a black bodycon dress
Cat Woman
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi added a dash of formal to her white midi dress by layering it with a matching blazer
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Blazer Babe
Sona jumped into the faux leather trend with a sultry black dress that hugged her in all the right places
Faux Leather
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
One-Shoulder
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder black dress featuring a front slit
Sona looked like a cute, modern Minnie Mouse in a red and white polka dot dress
Minnie Mouse
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
