Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 20, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha in chic dresses

Classic Black 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi exuded sheer elegance in a black wrap dress entailing a sweetheart neckline

Sonakshi resembled an angel as she posed in a classy white dress featuring cape sleeves

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Cape Sleeves

A breezy floral dress is just what summers call for and Sona’s tiered dress with cold shoulders is all things summer!

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Cold Shoulder

Sonakshi aced the cottagecore trend as she donned a blue and white striped dress with balloon sleeves

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Cottagecore

Sona looked like a dream come true as she posed in a pink shirt dress that fit her like a glove

Playing With Pink

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked no less than a superwoman as she posed in a black bodycon dress

Cat Woman

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi added a dash of formal to her white midi dress by layering it with a matching blazer

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Blazer Babe

Sona jumped into the faux leather trend with a sultry black dress that hugged her in all the right places

Faux Leather

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

One-Shoulder

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder black dress featuring a front slit

Sona looked like a cute, modern Minnie Mouse in a red and white polka dot dress

Minnie Mouse

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

