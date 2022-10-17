Sonakshi Sinha in quirky prints
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Soezi founder sported an amazing shirt dress that was a mix of red and blue prints and she looked absolutely stunning in it.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress sported a black and white graphic printed ensemble featuring a matching blazer, pants, and a top that looked phenomenal on her.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Enjoying the sunshine, she wore a white tank top and black shorts pairing it up with an orange shrug with printed flowers for the perfect casual day out.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress wore a gorgeous beige floral printed top and matched it up with a shrug and skirt from the collection of Anamika Khanna.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress sported a very elegant and stylish look wearing pink pants, a black bralette paired up with an amazing boho printed shrug from the collection of Anamika Khanna and Apala by Sumit.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress looked stunning wearing a dark blue organza saree with floral prints all over it making it look even prettier.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She exuded confidence and elegance wearing a beautiful co-ord set in black and white prints which she paired up with a beige crop top.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress looked irresistible while wearing a red polka dot printed shift dress with puff sleeves and a deep V neckline.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked stylish and confident in a yellow blazer and pant set with check prints, which she paired with a black crop top.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The actress opted for black wide-leg pants and a white high-low printed top, which she accessorized with a belt for that snatched waist look.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.