Bringing the party home, Sonakshi dazzled in a black ankle-length dress featuring sequin work and hand embroidery.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves with puffed shoulders, and a thigh-high slit, her green midi dress was a show-stealer!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Keeping things classy yet chic, Sona showed us an effortlessly stylish way to invite a black mid-length dress into our wardrobe
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Sinha painted a perfectly fashionable picture as she posed in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She aced classic stripe prints in a soothing shade of blue in this A-line midi dress from HeyGirl.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The Dabangg girl showed off her styling prowess as she picked out a shimmery black mid-length dress that hugged her frame in the right place!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She radiates oomph in this midi-length white cut-sleeve bodycon dress that looked flattering with a white trench coat.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Making us stop & stare for a while, she looked ravishing in a one-shoulder midi dress with a sexy thigh-high slit.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She exuded some classic charm in a white and red polka-dot print dress that ended right above her ankles.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She turned up the drama quotient in a metallic strapless midi dress by Amit Aggarwal
