Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha

in snazzy midi dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Bringing the party home, Sonakshi dazzled in a black ankle-length dress featuring sequin work and hand embroidery.

Glitter All The way

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves with puffed shoulders, and a thigh-high slit, her green midi dress was a show-stealer!

Elegance Redefined

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Keeping things classy yet chic, Sona showed us an effortlessly stylish way to invite a black mid-length dress into our wardrobe

Chic Yet Classy

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Sinha painted a perfectly fashionable picture as she posed in a pristine white Gauri & Nainika midi dress with cape sleeves.

White Done Right

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

She aced classic stripe prints in a soothing shade of blue in this A-line midi dress from HeyGirl.

Blue Belle

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

The Dabangg girl showed off her styling prowess as she picked out a shimmery black mid-length dress that hugged her frame in the right place!

Bold & Beautiful

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She radiates oomph in this midi-length white cut-sleeve bodycon dress that looked flattering with a white trench coat.

Oomph Factor

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

Making us stop & stare for a while, she looked ravishing in a one-shoulder midi dress with a sexy thigh-high slit. 

Scorching Hot

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

She exuded some classic charm in a white and red polka-dot print dress that ended right above her ankles.

Classic Glam

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram 

She turned up the drama quotient in a metallic strapless midi dress by Amit Aggarwal

Drama Quotient

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here