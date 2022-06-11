Heading 3

Sonakshi Sinha in Indo-western attires

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

Sonakshi donned a teal blue Arpita Mehta ruffle top and palazzo pants set with an oxidised silver choker necklace and a vintage satchel to rock her Indo-western look

Acing The Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She exuded major boho chic vibes all the while she was dressed in a sheer black lacy co-ord set spiced up with silver jewellery

Boho Grunge Vibes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

The Dabangg actress looked striking in green and white dhoti-style bottoms, a matching dupatta, and a black and white crop top

Striking In Prints

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She then kept her look wedding-ready but trendy in a black and white co-ord set and some gold jewellery

Trendy Guest Style

For an experimental Indo-western look, she was decked up in a green Anamika Khanna ensemble featuring a lungi-style skirt and an embellished cape

Experimental Touch

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

A fan of prints and co-ords, she aced yet another printed set from House Of Masaba and showed us how it’s done

Playful In Co-ords

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

She paired a chic denim patchwork blouse with black formal trousers and silver earrings and nailed a trendy Indo-western look

Unconventional In Denim

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Styled to perfection, Sona looked stunning in an embellished ethnic jacket paired with a solid black pencil skirt

Golden Girl

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Her peach-hued contemporary drape paired a matching floor-length cape jacket is screaming major Indo-western vibes!

Saree With A Twist

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She looked fabulous in this printed skirt with a thigh-high slit and a black and white Indian printed jacket over a simple black crop top

Fabulous As Always

