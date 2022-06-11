Heading 3
Sonakshi Sinha in Indo-western attires
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Sonakshi donned a teal blue Arpita Mehta ruffle top and palazzo pants set with an oxidised silver choker necklace and a vintage satchel to rock her Indo-western look
Acing The Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She exuded major boho chic vibes all the while she was dressed in a sheer black lacy co-ord set spiced up with silver jewellery
Boho Grunge Vibes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
The Dabangg actress looked striking in green and white dhoti-style bottoms, a matching dupatta, and a black and white crop top
Striking In Prints
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She then kept her look wedding-ready but trendy in a black and white co-ord set and some gold jewellery
Trendy Guest Style
For an experimental Indo-western look, she was decked up in a green Anamika Khanna ensemble featuring a lungi-style skirt and an embellished cape
Experimental Touch
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
A fan of prints and co-ords, she aced yet another printed set from House Of Masaba and showed us how it’s done
Playful In Co-ords
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
She paired a chic denim patchwork blouse with black formal trousers and silver earrings and nailed a trendy Indo-western look
Unconventional In Denim
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Styled to perfection, Sona looked stunning in an embellished ethnic jacket paired with a solid black pencil skirt
Golden Girl
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Her peach-hued contemporary drape paired a matching floor-length cape jacket is screaming major Indo-western vibes!
Saree With A Twist
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She looked fabulous in this printed skirt with a thigh-high slit and a black and white Indian printed jacket over a simple black crop top
Fabulous As Always
