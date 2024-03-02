Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 02, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha inspired Hairdo

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi enhanced her traditional ensemble with a sleek high bun hairstyle, while elegantly allowing her split bangs to frame her face

#1

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi’s basic outfit was complemented with a wavy hairstyle

#2

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi’s sleek straight hair went really well with her ethnic attire

#3

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

A classic ponytail can never go wrong!

#4

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi’s bright red outfit was paired with soft curls which completed her look perfectly

#5

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

#6

Sonakshi’s low bun gajra hairstyle is a must for traditional outfits

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi’s gelled-up hair put into a classic braid is a perfect look for an elegant affair

#7

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi opted for a spiral curls hairstyle in this look

#8

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi’s side partition low bun is classiness personified 

#9

Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram

Sonakshi surely aced the crown braid look, complimenting her ethnic wear

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here