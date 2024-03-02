pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 02, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha inspired Hairdo
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi enhanced her traditional ensemble with a sleek high bun hairstyle, while elegantly allowing her split bangs to frame her face
#1
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi’s basic outfit was complemented with a wavy hairstyle
#2
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi’s sleek straight hair went really well with her ethnic attire
#3
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
A classic ponytail can never go wrong!
#4
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi’s bright red outfit was paired with soft curls which completed her look perfectly
#5
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
#6
Sonakshi’s low bun gajra hairstyle is a must for traditional outfits
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi’s gelled-up hair put into a classic braid is a perfect look for an elegant affair
#7
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi opted for a spiral curls hairstyle in this look
#8
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi’s side partition low bun is classiness personified
#9
Image source- Sonakshi Sonha’s Instagram
Sonakshi surely aced the crown braid look, complimenting her ethnic wear
#10
