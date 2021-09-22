sept 22, 2021
Sonakshi Sinha looks fab in a pantsuit!
Making a strong case for comfortable formal styling, Sonakshi Sinha turned her boss babe avatar into a chic look by pairing her striped blue pantsuit with sporty white sneakers!
For a vintage look, Sonakshi donned a buttoned black pantsuit that featured a pair of loose-bottomed black pants and a long round blazer with a black belt
For her show ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’, Sona donned a plaid yellow Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit with a denim bustier crop top and gave a peek of her toned abs
For the promotion of ‘Mission Mangal’, Sinha sported an orange pantsuit that included a pair of orange pants and a single-breasted blazer with puffy sleeves
To up her style quotient in a semi-formal way, the actress wore an all-blue pantsuit and added an edge to it with a matching crop top
For the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Sonakshi picked out a sequin striped pantsuit and looked like a million bucks in it!
And her well-tailored blue ensemble that was paired with a raunchy black bralette left us in awe of her boldness!
To give a sensual spin to her formal pantsuit, Sona wore her crimson Massimo Dutti outfit with a lacy nude and black bustier
She then exuded major boss lady vibes in a camel-toned pantsuit from Zara
Be it in any shade or silhouette, Sonakshi Sinha has definitely nailed the power dressing look like no one else!
