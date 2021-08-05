Sonakshi Sinha loves bodycon dresses!
august 05
2021
A fan of bodyfit numbers, Sonakshi Sinha definitely knows how to add oomph in a black Sameer Madan outfit
The 34-year-old loves to transition between the contrasting shades. Case in point, she wore a white cut-sleeve bodycon dress that showed off her gorgeous curves!
While a little black dress remains the favourite picks of most divas, a bodyfit black leather dress is what Sonakshi swears by!
Be it in any silhouette, she ensures that her one-shoulder black Gauri and Nainika outfit is artfully styled for a ravishing look!
Even when she is dressed down in chunky black sneakers, an electric blue bodycon dress with side slits remains her go-to option
For most of the red carpet events, Sinha always prefers to dial up the drama in shimmery numbers that come with a body-hugging silhouette
Sona looked like a million bucks in this heavily sequined Yanina Couture creation that she wore at the 2019 GQ Awards
Her fiery red latex dress from Dead Lotus Couture is all about glam and boldness at their best!
The ‘Dabangg’ star never fails to impress us with her drop-dead gorgeous looks in a shimmery Yousef Al Jasmi gown that hugs her frame at the right places!
And sometimes she likes to flaunt her toned legs by opting for a thigh-high slit dress
This gorgeous woman can look appealing even in a simple corset midi dress without much ado!
For more updates on Sonakshi Sinha and fashion, follow Pinkvilla