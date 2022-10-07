Sonakshi Sinha loves
printed co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 07, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Painting the town red, Sona looked stunning in a red and sand garden print sharara and cape paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, by Arpita Mehta
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She exuded festive vibes in a vibrant and light-weight lime green co-ord set comprising floral-print palazzos, a matching bralette, and a long jacket
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
During her vacation in Singapore, she kept things chic yet casual in a black and white abstract-print co-ord set and white sneakers
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Taking the street-style game to next level, Sonakshi made heads turn in a quirky graphic three-piece set from the clothing brand Huemn
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Giving a playful spin to staple lehengas, the Dabangg star looked beautiful in a floral-print co-ord set and a long jacket
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She showed us how to ace a trendy wedding look by opting for the chicest floral three-piece set by Anamika Khanna’s label AK-OK
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
For another look quite similar to the previous one, she took the black-and-white route and rocked a creamy-white crop top with printed pants and a matching shrug
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked stunning in a beige and black heavily printed floral outfit featuring a short crop top, a high-waisted flared skirt, and a cropped full sleeves printed jacket
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
In a House of Masaba pants and blouse set and a printed cape, Sona ensured that her style was on point!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked uber-cool in a blue and white striped co-ord set from Two Point Two Studio
