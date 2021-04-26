Sonakshi Sinha’s Beauty and Hair Secrets April 26, 2021
To begin with, Sonakshi Sinha has always believed in the idea that ‘less is more’ for her skin
The actress keeps the use of beauty products minimum and lets her skin breathe naturally
Since Sonakshi has dry skin, staying hydrated has worked wonders for her for the past one year
Besides that, she has begun moisturising her skin before going to bed in order to keep her skin soft and supple
Coming to hair care tips, the diva believes that a mixture of coconut and castor oil is one of the secret remedies for naturally luscious hair
Further, she added that a blend of yogurt and egg whites also help in keeping the dandruff away and the scalp moisturised
Although Sonakshi does not swear by any particular skincare ritual, she ensures to take an aloe vera massage if her skin feels drier than usual
And she has been inspired by her mother to use aloe vera for all the good reasons
When we asked her about the three beauty products that she would always use, Sonakshi revealed that those would be an eyeliner, a matte long-lasting lipstick and concealer
Although Sonakshi herself has naturally beautiful skin, she is a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flawless skin
